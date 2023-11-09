November 9, 2023
Annapolis Launches 2023 Youth Poetry Contest–“Around Each Corner”

The City of Annapolis Office of Community Services is again calling on young and talented poets in Annapolis to submit original poetry to be included in the third annual “Around Each Corner” 2023 Annapolis Youth Poetry Contest. 

The annual contest provides a platform for aspiring poets to be published. Youth poets can submit their poems by following the link: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/5201f1cdf2cc4bf392ae80f96ea81a6b. There is no cost to participate. Each poet will receive a copy of the published poetry. Poems may be submitted between September 15 and November 15, 2023. 

NOTE: The event below, Arts Alive 25, was held on September 8, 2023.

The initiative began in 2021 as a creative writing assignment in Mrs. Romey Pittman’s Annapolis High School classroom, where young minds were encouraged to express their stories, experiences, and traditions through the powerful medium of poetry. Drawing inspiration from George Ella Lyon’s evocative “Where I am From” poem, the project has grown into an annual celebration of youthful expression and creativity.

“Poetry is an art form that unlocks the depths of human emotions and experiences,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Each year the poems from our young residents reveal not only extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary perspective on their young lives. I look forward to hearing their voices and  celebrating their accomplishments.” 

About the City of Annapolis Youth Poetry Contest: The Annapolis Youth Poetry Contest “Around Each Corner” is an annual event that celebrates the creativity and artistic expression of young poets from Annapolis. The initiative aims to provide a platform for these aspiring writers to share their stories, experiences, and perspectives through the powerful medium of poetry. 

