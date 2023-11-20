Annapolis High’s NJROTC Wins National Honor

Annapolis High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) program has created quite a reputation for itself since its inception 30 years ago. Now, the NJROTC program is adding another honor to its trophy case.

The program, which currently has 102 cadets enrolled, has received the Distinguished Unit Award (DUA) with Academic Honors for its work in the 2022-2023 school year. That places it among the top 20 percent of the nearly 600 NJROTC units within the nation and overseas academically.

“Our cadets set a goal to achieve mission excellence through hard work, commitment, and most of all giving back to the community, which was demonstrated by them accumulating more than 4,000 hours of community service,” said retired Cmdr. Eddie Lesane, the Senior Naval Science Instructor for Annapolis High School’s NJROTC program. “I am super proud of them, and we look to continue to build on the most recent designation of Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors. Bravo Zulu to our Annapolis High NJROTC cadets.”

The award is based on a point system recognizing participation and completion of various facets of the NJROTC program, including taking part in one or more regional drill meets, orienteering meets, air rifle meets, physical fitness, academic and cyber competitions. A review processes within the unit, its community service and engagement, as the scholarships offered to cadets are also factors.

The designation also means that up to three eligible NJROTC cadets can be nominated for appointment to each of the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy in the 2023-24 school year.

