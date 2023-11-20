November 20, 2023
Annapolis Film Society to Present American Fiction on November 21st

The Annapolis Film Festival is thrilled to announce the screening of the feature film, “American Fiction,” on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023, at 7 pm in the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall in association with the Goldstein Cunitz Film and New Media Center. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Tickets are available now. A cash-only RUSH LINE will be available at the door if tickets remain.

American Fiction is Cord Jefferson’s hilarious directorial debut, which confronts our culture’s obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes. Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist who’s fed up with the establishment profiting from “Black” entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, Monk uses a pen name to write an outlandish “Black” book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.” 

This preview screening will take place on Tuesday, November 21st, at Maryland Hall’s Bowen Theater in the Goldstein Cunitz Film and New Media Center. Doors open at 6:30 PM, with the film starting promptly at 7 PM. Seating is general admission. Tickets are available for purchase at www.annapolisfilmfestival.org. For those seeking last-minute opportunities, a CASH ONLY RUSH LINE will be available at the door (if tickets are still available) for $15. Don’t miss this chance to be among the first to see this brand-new release which will be released in theaters later this year.

For over a decade, the Annapolis Film Festival has woven itself into the very fabric of our community, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who participate. It’s not just a showcase of cinema; it’s a powerful catalyst for change, a mirror that reflects our world, and our shared humanity. Over the course of 12 years, this festival has nurtured a sense of belonging, inspiring artists to create, audiences to connect, and storytellers to amplify their voices.

For our town, it’s a time when our streets come alive with the magic of cinema, drawing in visitors from near and far. It boosts our local businesses, celebrates our culture, and showcases our beautiful city as a thriving hub of creativity and diversity.

The Annapolis Film Festival isn’t merely about the films on the screen; it’s about the conversations in the lobby, the friendships forged in line, and the tears and laughter that resonate through the darkened theaters. It’s a place where the art of storytelling transcends boundaries, allowing us to see the world through the eyes of others. It fosters empathy, sparks dialogue, and empowers all of us to make a difference.

Join the Annapolis Film Society for $100/year to help promote independent and new release films year-round in Annapolis, As a member, get early access to tickets, discounted passes, and invitations to other events throughout the year. Visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.org to sign up for our e-blast and to join the film society. Save the date for this year’s Annapolis Film Festival taking place from Thursday, April 4-7, 2024.

Business Daily News Brief Life In The Area Local News
EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

Close Menu