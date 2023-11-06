November 6, 2023
Local News

Annapolis Announces Second Round of Economic Gardening

In November, the Economic Development Division of the City of Annapolis will be conducting its second round of the Annapolis Economic Gardening Program in conjunction with the National Center for Economic Gardening (NCEG). 

Economic Gardening is an entrepreneurial approach to economic development that focuses on supporting local stage 2 growth companies with strategic information and frameworks to grow jobs locally. 

Team specialists from NCEG use corporate tools such as database research, search engine optimization, geographic information systems, and listening posts to find new markets, provide competitive intelligence and industry trends, assess digital marketing efforts and find qualified sales leads.

Last year, six businesses in the maritime industry successfully participated in the Annapolis Economic Gardening Program. This year, the program will be open to City-based businesses in all qualifying sectors.

To be considered for the program, companies must meet the following criteria:  

  • Be a for-profit, privately held Annapolis-based business in operation for at least two years 
  • Generate annual revenue between $1 million and $50 million 
  • Employ 10-99 full-time employees 
  • Demonstrate growth in employment and/or revenue during two of the past five years 
  • Have potential revenue growth in the next three years 
  • Provide products or services beyond the local area to regional, national, or global markets  

Note: Retail, restaurant establishments, and local service providers (e.g., accounting, legal, staffing firms) do not qualify for the program.    

Interested businesses are welcome to attend a Zoom information session on Wednesday, November 8 at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Chris Gibbons, Founder of the National Center for Economic Gardening. 

Please visit https://www.annapolis.gov/1934/Annapolis-Economic-Gardening-Program to register. 

