Akosua Osie Named Veteran Services Coordination Center Manager

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Akosua Osie would assume the role of Program Manager for the Veteran Services Coordination Center, providing a single access point for local, state, and federal government resources available to veterans and their families.

“We are proud to welcome Akosua as our new Veterans Services Center Program Manager,” said County Executive Pittman. “Our veterans and their families have made tremendous sacrifices for our country, and this position will help ensure that they receive the care and support they need.”

Osie is a native Texan who served in the U.S. Army from 2006-2012, including a tour in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2008-2009. Previously, she worked as a Veteran Services Officer for Onondaga County in New York, and as a Gold Star Family Policy Analyst.

She later transitioned to the role of Veterans Benefits Policy Analyst for The American Legion in Washington, D.C where she advocated for veterans’ rights and benefits. In that role, she excelled in initiating and presenting claims for veterans, and expertly preparing appeals.

In addition to her professional work, Osie is actively engaged in volunteer work to support veterans, including educating them on benefits and legal rights.

As Program Manager, Osie will coordinate resources available to veterans and their families, including benefits assistance, housing stabilization, food stability, mental health resources, employment readiness/career placement assistance, legal assistance referral, and more.

The Veteran’s Services Coordination Center Program Manager position is one of three budgeted positions in the FY24 budget with the goal of better coordinating resources and services to historically underserved populations.

For more information or to reach Akosua for assistance, contact the Veterans Services Coordination Center at (410) 222-3500, [email protected], or by visiting their website: aacounty.org/aging-and-disabilities/veterans-services.

