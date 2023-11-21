November 21, 2023
Annapolis, US 46 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Graduating This Year? Here Are The Dates You Need To Know! AACPS Board Approves Redistricting for Phase 1 (North) Swing Trading: Profiting from Short to Medium-Term Trends Online Daily News Brief | November 21, 2023 Annapolis High’s NJROTC Wins National Honor
Local News

AACPS Board Approves Redistricting for Phase 1 (North)

The Board of Education has formally approved Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell’s recommended Phase 1 redistricting plan, settings new boundaries for 48 schools as part of an initiative that will bring all schools in the county’s six northernmost clusters under 100 percent capacity. The plan impacts the Chesapeake, Glen Burnie, Meade, North County, Northeast, and Old Mill clusters and also establishes attendance zones for Old Mill West High School and West County Elementary School, both of which will open next school year.

The plan, approved at the Board’s November 15, 2023, meeting, also identifies students who will be 12th-graders next year and who would be redistricted under the plan as “legacy students” and allows them the option of staying at their current school. A process for students and families to affirm that choice will launch later this month.

Attendance areas for schools in the identified clusters as well as the two new schools can be seen online here. That page also allows members of the public to input an address and easily see the schools of attendance for that address.

The new boundaries will go into effect in August 2024. Phase 2 of the redistricting process– focusing on Annapolis, Arundel, Broadneck, Crofton, Severna Park, South River, and Southern clusters – will begin in February 2025.

NAMING PROCESS FOR TWO NEW SCHOOLS

The Board’s establishment of attendance areas for Old Mill West High School and West County Elementary School also signals the launch of processes governed by Board Policy EG and Administrative Regulation EG-RA to officially name the schools. As the finalization of naming committees takes place, both schools are soliciting ideas for names for the buildings. Suggestions can be submitted here for Old Mill West High School and suggestions can be submitted here for West County Elementary School. Stipulations regarding names can be found in the Board Policy and accompanying administrative regulation.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

Swing Trading: Profiting from Short to Medium-Term Trends Online

 Next Article

Graduating This Year? Here Are The Dates You Need To Know!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu