AACPS Board Approves Redistricting for Phase 1 (North)

The Board of Education has formally approved Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell’s recommended Phase 1 redistricting plan, settings new boundaries for 48 schools as part of an initiative that will bring all schools in the county’s six northernmost clusters under 100 percent capacity. The plan impacts the Chesapeake, Glen Burnie, Meade, North County, Northeast, and Old Mill clusters and also establishes attendance zones for Old Mill West High School and West County Elementary School, both of which will open next school year.

The plan, approved at the Board’s November 15, 2023, meeting, also identifies students who will be 12th-graders next year and who would be redistricted under the plan as “legacy students” and allows them the option of staying at their current school. A process for students and families to affirm that choice will launch later this month.

Attendance areas for schools in the identified clusters as well as the two new schools can be seen online here. That page also allows members of the public to input an address and easily see the schools of attendance for that address.

The new boundaries will go into effect in August 2024. Phase 2 of the redistricting process– focusing on Annapolis, Arundel, Broadneck, Crofton, Severna Park, South River, and Southern clusters – will begin in February 2025.

NAMING PROCESS FOR TWO NEW SCHOOLS

The Board’s establishment of attendance areas for Old Mill West High School and West County Elementary School also signals the launch of processes governed by Board Policy EG and Administrative Regulation EG-RA to officially name the schools. As the finalization of naming committees takes place, both schools are soliciting ideas for names for the buildings. Suggestions can be submitted here for Old Mill West High School and suggestions can be submitted here for West County Elementary School. Stipulations regarding names can be found in the Board Policy and accompanying administrative regulation.

