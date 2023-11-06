November 6, 2023
Annapolis, US 59 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
AACPL Hosts Special Events to Celebrate Native American Heritage Month  Annapolis Announces Second Round of Economic Gardening What Can Maryland Learn from Others to Allay Fears Associated with Potential iGaming Legalization? Will the Online Gambling Industry in Maryland Expand to Include iGaming? Daily News Brief | November 6, 2023
Life In The Area

AACPL Hosts Special Events to Celebrate Native American Heritage Month 

Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs throughout November in honor of Native American Heritage Month.   

Art Night: Dreamcatchers 

Deale Library on Tuesday, November 7 at 6:30 pm 

Adults are invited to make a dreamcatcher and learn more about this tradition. 

Piscataway Nation Singers & Dancers 

Glen Burnie Library on Saturday, November 11 at 11 am 

Deale Library on Tuesday, on November 14 at 6 pm 

The Piscataway were the first Native Americans to encounter Captain John Smith along the banks of the Potomac River in 1608. Today, the Piscataway Nation Singers & Dancers carry on the long-standing traditions, culture and heritage of their indigenous ancestors.

Native American Code Talkers 

Brooklyn Park Library on Tuesday, November 14 at 6 pm 

Thursday, November 16 at 6:30 pm (online) 

Explore the history of how the U.S. military used the unique languages of Native Americans to send secure voice communications in both World Wars. 

Lessons from the Animal People 

Brooklyn Park Library on Thursday, November 16 at 4 pm 

Severna Park Library on Saturday, November 18 at 11 am 

Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library on Tuesday, November 21 at 10:30 am 

Broadneck Library on Tuesday, November 21 at 2 pm 

All cultures have used stories to explain the world and its many beings and to help listeners make a relationship with Earth. Come listen, laugh and learn. 

Lost Civilizations Escape Room! 

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall on Monday, November 20 from 1-7 pm  

Teens will work as a team to solve puzzles and make a way out of the ancient civilizations of North, Central and South America! Call 410-222-0133 to register your group for a time slot. 

Games Galore: Native American Games 

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall on Tuesday, November 21 at 2 pm 

Kids will enjoy traditional Native American games alongside modern-day board games, card games, the Nintendo Switch and more! 

For a complete list of all events and our Native American Heritage Month booklist, visit their website

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Annapolis Announces Second Round of Economic Gardening

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu