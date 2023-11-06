AACPL Hosts Special Events to Celebrate Native American Heritage Month 

Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs throughout November in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

Art Night: Dreamcatchers

Deale Library on Tuesday, November 7 at 6:30 pm

Adults are invited to make a dreamcatcher and learn more about this tradition.

Piscataway Nation Singers & Dancers

Glen Burnie Library on Saturday, November 11 at 11 am

Deale Library on Tuesday, on November 14 at 6 pm

The Piscataway were the first Native Americans to encounter Captain John Smith along the banks of the Potomac River in 1608. Today, the Piscataway Nation Singers & Dancers carry on the long-standing traditions, culture and heritage of their indigenous ancestors.

Native American Code Talkers

Brooklyn Park Library on Tuesday, November 14 at 6 pm

Thursday, November 16 at 6:30 pm (online)

Explore the history of how the U.S. military used the unique languages of Native Americans to send secure voice communications in both World Wars.

Lessons from the Animal People

Brooklyn Park Library on Thursday, November 16 at 4 pm

Severna Park Library on Saturday, November 18 at 11 am

Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library on Tuesday, November 21 at 10:30 am

Broadneck Library on Tuesday, November 21 at 2 pm

All cultures have used stories to explain the world and its many beings and to help listeners make a relationship with Earth. Come listen, laugh and learn.

Lost Civilizations Escape Room!

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall on Monday, November 20 from 1-7 pm

Teens will work as a team to solve puzzles and make a way out of the ancient civilizations of North, Central and South America! Call 410-222-0133 to register your group for a time slot.

Games Galore: Native American Games

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall on Tuesday, November 21 at 2 pm

Kids will enjoy traditional Native American games alongside modern-day board games, card games, the Nintendo Switch and more!

For a complete list of all events and our Native American Heritage Month booklist, visit their website.

