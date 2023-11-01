November 1, 2023
Local News

66-Year-Old Severn Man Arrested on Assault and Weapons Charges After Licking Trick-Or-Treater’s Ear

A Severn man was arrested after an assault on a child who was trick-or-treating at his house and then assaulting the child’s mother.

On October 31, 2023, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an assault with a handgun in the 8200 block of Dunfield Court in Severn.

The victim reported that an adult male neighbor licked her daughter’s ear while she was trick-or-treating at the suspect’s residence. The child ran home, and the suspect followed her and attempted to enter the victim’s residence.  The mother pushed the suspect back to prevent him from entering her house.  The suspect pointed a handgun at the mother and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire.

The suspect, identified as a 66-year-old male from the 8200 block of Dunfield Court in Severn, went back to his house, where he was located by responding officers and placed under arrest.  A search warrant of the residence was executed and resulted in the seizure of two handguns, one shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, and ammunition.

Although an arrest has been made in this case, police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or suspect to call 410-222-6155. 

The suspect has no prior criminal record, according to online records, and was released this morning after posting a $5000 bond.

Close Menu