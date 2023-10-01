October 1, 2023
Women Who Make A Difference Forum to be Held October 17th

The Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce will host its 2023 Women Who Make a Difference Forum on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the Sheraton Baltimore Washington Airport, 1100 Old Elkridge Landing Rd., Linthicum, MD 21090, from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. 

The breakfast event will feature four women from varied business fields who have made significant contributions to their communities and served as mentors for future leaders. The moderated conversation will examine topics related to career choices, mentorship, obstacles/challenges, and leadership.

Panelists: Amy Gowan, President & CEO, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation; Kris Valero Shock, President & CEO, Leadership Anne Arundel; Nadine Chien, Esq., Vice Chair, Board of Trustees, Anne Arundel Community College, and Michelle J. Coates, Finance Administrator and Education and Outreach Coordinator, Register of Wills, Anne Arundel County. 

Moderator: Dr. Dawn Lindsay, President, Anne Arundel Community College.

The Women Who Make A Difference Forum recognizes the powerful contributions women make every day in business, philanthropic endeavors and public service.

Table Sponsorships are $675; Women’s Advocate Sponsorships are $325; and individual tickets are $45 per person available for purchase at www.naaccc.com.

