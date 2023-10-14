On November 5th, Maryland Hall will be celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary along with IMG Artists with t he production of When You Wish Upon a Star – A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney! With musical direction by Sean Mason and the newly created house band of The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, the tour will also feature vocalists Kim Nalley and Sasha Dobson.

The program will explore the enchanting world of jazz and its evolution over the past century. From the early roots to the modern interpretations, our talented performers will have you tapping your feet and snapping your fingers. Jazz has played an integral role in the civil rights movement, carrying messages of hope, unity, and progress. Join the community to highlight the powerful connection between jazz and the fight for equality and justice. Celebrate the timeless charm of Disney with live renditions of your favorite songs. From classics like “The Bare Necessities” to modern hits like “Let It Go,” the talented musicians will bring Disney’s magical melodies to life.

When You Wish Upon a Star is a magical night of Disney jazz standards. A great evening for all ages wrapped up with music legends coming to life right here in Annapolis! Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

The stage will come alive with the captivating sounds of jazz, taking you on a journey through time paying homage to the incredible legacy of Disney’s contribution to the world of music and animation. It’s a tribute like no other, and guaranteed to be an enchanting evening filled with jazz rhythms and Disney magic!

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime celebration of music, history, and creativity. Secure your tickets today!

