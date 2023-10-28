WAE Presents Bandonegro Tango Orchestra from the Republic of PolandWAE Presents:

World Artists Experiences (WAE), in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Poland, presents Bandonegro on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Francis Scott Key Auditorium at St. John’s College. Parking is available at the Calvert Street Garage across from the college, 19 St Johns St, Annapolis, MD 21401. This event is free of charge.

Bandonegro is a world-class tango ensemble presenting a unique and fresh tango sound. With passion, temperament, and an excellent sensitivity for the tango style, these young Polish musicians have conquered the hearts of listeners worldwide. They are deemed the best tango ensemble of their generation in Europe and stars of the genre with their unique synthesis of tango, jazz, and classical music. More information is available at https://bandonegro.com/en/.

