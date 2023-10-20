October 20, 2023
Annapolis, US 60 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Types of Evidence to Present in a Personal Injury Case K&B True Value, Evolve Direct Primary Care, Eye On Annapolis and Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits Team Up for Our Schools Dinner Under the Stars + Ballet + Drag = One Fabulous Night on October 28th The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week FINAL WEEKEND: Maryland Renaissance Festival
Local News

Types of Evidence to Present in a Personal Injury Case

Imagesource

After an accident, the victim can seek compensation for their injuries, losses, and damages. If negotiations fail, the victim can take the case to court. But to build a strong personal injury case, you need sufficient evidence.

That’s why it is necessary to know what types of evidence you need to prove the at-fault party’s negligence. In this article, we will talk about the different types of evidence that can be used in a personal injury case.

Photos and videos

Photos and videos of your accident are the best visual evidence of what actually happened to you. If there are traffic or surveillance cameras in the area, request their footage to strengthen your claim.

Your attorney will use these photos and videos to prove what happened. It helps the jury understand how bad the accident was.

Medical Records

Your medical records help you prove that you sustained injuries to the court or the insurance company. Here are the things that are classified as medical records:

  • Hospitals records
  • Diagnosis reports
  • Proof of treatment received
  • Expert opinions
  • Test results

Keep in mind that your personal injury claim will be denied if you are unable to prove that you suffered injuries and needed treatment to recover from them.

Police Reports

A police report includes a description of what happened as well as the witnesses’ names. It is the primary evidence insurance companies consider when evaluating a personal injury case.

The following information is included in a police report:

  • The date, time, and location of the accident
  • Witnesses’ names and their phone numbers
  • The name and contact information of the negligent individual, including their insurance information, license number, and vehicle registration number
  • The description of the accident, including the traffic signs, road conditions, and climate conditions
  • The description of your injuries and property damages suffered

A police report can help prove the circumstances and facts of the accident. It also supports your claims and arguments against the defendant’s insurer. Personal injury attorneys use the police report to file a personal injury case against the at-fault party.

Expert Witnesses

Expert witnesses play a major role in a personal injury case. Expert witnesses are professionals who are well-trained and experienced in a certain field. They are recruited to review the evidence in your personal injury case and share their opinion.

For example, an accident reconstructionist can clearly explain how the accident happened and who was negligent. A financial expert can calculate your reduced earning capacity.

Witnesses Statements

Witness statements can be an effective piece of evidence in a personal injury case. The statements from people who saw the accident or its immediate aftermath can give important information about the accident, the negligent actions of the at-fault party, and the conditions at the accident site.

Witnesses generally include bystanders, pedestrians, or fellow drivers. You can record their statements in one of the following ways.

  • Voice recordings
  • Written reports
  • Audio recordings
  • Sworn affidavits

Witness statements can help prove the negligence of the at-fault party. Your lawyer will use witness statements as evidence to prove the claim or case.

Final Thoughts

Evidence works as the backbone of a personal injury case. When filing a personal injury case, your attorney will need all the evidence mentioned in this article. 

Keep in mind that collecting strong evidence is important for proving liability and reaching fair results. That’s why you should collect, document, and present the evidence to strengthen your personal injury case.

It is advisable to consult an experienced attorney who can assist you through the legal proceedings. Their expertise in local laws and skill in handling insurance companies will be useful in your personal injury case.

Local News
Previous Article

K&B True Value, Evolve Direct Primary Care, Eye On Annapolis and Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits Team Up for Our Schools

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

You might be interested in …

Masquerade

Masquerade

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu