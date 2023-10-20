Types of Evidence to Present in a Personal Injury Case

Imagesource

After an accident, the victim can seek compensation for their injuries, losses, and damages. If negotiations fail, the victim can take the case to court. But to build a strong personal injury case, you need sufficient evidence.

That’s why it is necessary to know what types of evidence you need to prove the at-fault party’s negligence. In this article, we will talk about the different types of evidence that can be used in a personal injury case.

Photos and videos

Photos and videos of your accident are the best visual evidence of what actually happened to you. If there are traffic or surveillance cameras in the area, request their footage to strengthen your claim.

Your attorney will use these photos and videos to prove what happened. It helps the jury understand how bad the accident was.

Medical Records

Your medical records help you prove that you sustained injuries to the court or the insurance company. Here are the things that are classified as medical records:

Hospitals records

Diagnosis reports

Proof of treatment received

Expert opinions

Test results

Keep in mind that your personal injury claim will be denied if you are unable to prove that you suffered injuries and needed treatment to recover from them.

Police Reports

A police report includes a description of what happened as well as the witnesses’ names. It is the primary evidence insurance companies consider when evaluating a personal injury case.

The following information is included in a police report:

The date, time, and location of the accident

Witnesses’ names and their phone numbers

The name and contact information of the negligent individual, including their insurance information, license number, and vehicle registration number

The description of the accident, including the traffic signs, road conditions, and climate conditions

The description of your injuries and property damages suffered

A police report can help prove the circumstances and facts of the accident. It also supports your claims and arguments against the defendant’s insurer. Personal injury attorneys use the police report to file a personal injury case against the at-fault party.

Expert Witnesses

Expert witnesses play a major role in a personal injury case. Expert witnesses are professionals who are well-trained and experienced in a certain field. They are recruited to review the evidence in your personal injury case and share their opinion.

For example, an accident reconstructionist can clearly explain how the accident happened and who was negligent. A financial expert can calculate your reduced earning capacity.

Witnesses Statements

Witness statements can be an effective piece of evidence in a personal injury case. The statements from people who saw the accident or its immediate aftermath can give important information about the accident, the negligent actions of the at-fault party, and the conditions at the accident site.

Witnesses generally include bystanders, pedestrians, or fellow drivers. You can record their statements in one of the following ways.

Voice recordings

Written reports

Audio recordings

Sworn affidavits

Witness statements can help prove the negligence of the at-fault party. Your lawyer will use witness statements as evidence to prove the claim or case.

Final Thoughts

Evidence works as the backbone of a personal injury case. When filing a personal injury case, your attorney will need all the evidence mentioned in this article.

Keep in mind that collecting strong evidence is important for proving liability and reaching fair results. That’s why you should collect, document, and present the evidence to strengthen your personal injury case.

It is advisable to consult an experienced attorney who can assist you through the legal proceedings. Their expertise in local laws and skill in handling insurance companies will be useful in your personal injury case.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

