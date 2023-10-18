Two Juveniles Robbed at Gunpoint in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are searching for two juvenile suspects who robbed two other juveniles at gunpoint on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, October 17th, just before 3:00 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the area of Poplar Avenue for an armed robbery.

The two juvenile victims reported they were walking in the area when two male juvenile suspects approached them. One of the juveniles wore a black mask, pink hoodie, and black pants. The other juvenile wore a black mask, an unknown top, and gray pants.

The juvenile with the pink hoodie displayed a handgun and demanded property from the victims. The suspects stole property from the victims and were last seen running on Pindell Avenue.

If anyone has any information about the possible suspect(s) or has camera footage of the suspect(s), please call police at 410-268-4141.

