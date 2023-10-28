October 28, 2023
Annapolis, US 81 F
Homestead Gardens
Local News

TONIGHT: A Supersized Dinner Under the Stars

If you thought Dinner Under the Stars was done for the year, think again! On October 28th, the Inner West Street Association is pulling out all the stops to close out October with a Masquerade Ball with a twist!

Here’s the set-up. Six restaurants serving up a variety of delicious meals. A 17-piece orchestra providing some music for dining enjoyment. Two art galleries open late for some early holiday browsing or buying. Two 40-foot long stages with three drag shows!

Now, add yourself into the mix, dressed to the nines for the evening and buying a chance for a $1000 raffle. Do you have what it takes to win the best costume of the evening–judged by the drag queens of course?

You will find this only on the first block of West Street and only on Saturday, October 28th. Grab your friends, put on the most amazing costumes and come dine and dance in the streets for this supersized Dinner Under the Stars!

Advanced reservations are suggested for dining at at Luna Blu Ristorante, Picante Annapolis, Rams Head Tavern Annapolis, Tsunami, 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery, and Stan and Joe’s Saloon. And two art galleries will be open late Annapolis Collection Gallery and Gallery 57 West.

Daily News Brief Life In The Area Local News
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

