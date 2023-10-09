TOMORROW: Annapolis Coming Together To Help Mireles Family

The Annapolis community will come together on October 10, 2023, to help a family rocked by tragedy on June 11, 2023.

Nick Mireles was one of the victims of a senseless shooting, and he left behind his widow and eight children. Now facing the prospect of being unable to remain in their community and losing their home, Annapolis Hope has partnered with the Marshall Hope Corporation to raise the funds needed to ensure Nick’s wife and children can continue in a home and neighborhood they love.

Scan for tickets!

Please make plans to come and support the effort at a fundraiser at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park at the Park Campus at the Merrill Family Pavilion on October 10th! Tickets are $100 and will include food, drinks & live entertainment.

100% of all donations will go to the family.

If unable to attend, please consider a tax-deductible contribution via the Marshall Hope Corporation.

Together, the community CAN make a difference!

