October 16, 2023
Tickets On Sale Now for the 24th Annual AMFM Christmas Show!

AMFM has announced that tickets are now on sale for their LIVE Christmas Show on December 11 and 12 at Rams Head On Stage.

The AMFM Christmas Show was inspired by the release of the popular holiday album, “An Annapolis Christmas,” 23 years ago and is now an annual tradition for many local music lovers. 

There is a great lineup of talented local artists who will be performing a mix of original and classic holiday songs. Performers include:

Monday, December 11th:
Meg Murray, Bryan Ewald, Doug Segree, Angie Miller, Dan Haas…and more to come!

Tuesday, December 12th:
Mamas Black Sheep, Sweet Leda, Eastport Oyster Boys, Jeanette Lynn, Laura Brino…and more to come!

Get Tickets

The community’s generosity over the years allows AMFM to continue to support the local musicians who add so much to the scene in Annapolis. As a non-profit organization, generous donations are always welcome, and if you would like to toss a few dollars into the virtual tip jar, here’s your link! https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/amfminc  

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

