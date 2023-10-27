October 27, 2023
The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. This week, we took a road trip to Annapolis Subaru as the Subaru Loves Pets Month wraps up for 2023. And along with six kittens and cats, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County brought along Dahlia and Marigold.

Dahlia and Marigold are non-bonded sisters from the same litter and are the sweetest, loving white shepherd-mix pups. They are just over five months old and are fantastic on the leash. They did let us know when they needed to go potty. They are loving, friendly, and perfectly happy taking treats, pets, and belly rubs by adults or children. They are just thrilled to meet anyone.

The SPCA has a few fantastic Halloween events for the kids and the adults. The Trick or Treat Trail is October 28th and 29th from noon – 5:00 pm, where the kiddos in costumes can trick or treat with the animals along the SPCA’s wooded trails! In the evening, it gets a little more spooky with the Forest of Fear–so it’s probably best to leave the little ones at home! The Forest of Fear is from 7:30 pm on the 28th and 29th. Tickets are required, and you can get them at aacspca.org.

Annapolis Subaru Loves Pets Month is wrapping up, and just a reminder that for every dog or cat adopted from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. in October, Annapolis Subaru will donate $100! There are plenty of kittens and puppies, as well as older dogs!

And remember, November is coming, and Lights on the Bay will be opening on the 19th with Lights & Leashes for you and your pup on the 17th and 18th! Pro tip: buy your ticket in advance online, and it is much less of a hassle to get in. LightsOnTheBay.org

And finally, if you listened, you know we jumped the shark and snacked on some homemade dog treats! And very reluctantly, I say they were marginally tasty to me–and I imagine delicious to a pup. Dahlia and Marigold loved them! More info at HairOfTheDogBarkery.com

Dahlia and Marigold

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this girl?? I mean, look at that face!!

And remember, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County is working furiously on the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and is looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here! Tickets will be on sale soon!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

