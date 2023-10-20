The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. This week, we’re joined by to Siberian Husky mix pseudo-pups!

While shelters nationwide are still overflowing with dogs, but the SPCA of Anne Arundel County has some of the cutest pups, and today proves it once again!

Caution: This is a twofer!

Hershey and Red Hot are two of the bestest good boys in the shelter! And they need to go together! Both are 11 months old and while full of energy, are loving companions who are bonded to one another. Hershey is likely named from the color of his coat and maybe because he loves to give kisses. Red Hot–not sure of the origin. They were brought in as strays about a week ago. Both are very inquisitive and surprisingly good on leashes. And of course, they have those amazing husky eyes just begging for a forever home!

The SPCA has a few fantastic Halloween events for the kids and the adults. The Trick or Treat Trail is October 28th and 29th from noon – 5:00 pm, where the kiddos in costumes can trick or treat with the animals along the SPCA’s wooded trails! In the evening, it gets a little more spooky with the Forest of Fear–so probably best to leave the little ones at home! The Forest of Fear is from 7:30 pm on the 28th and 29th. Tickets are required, and you can get them at aacspca.org.

On October 25th, between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm, we invite everyone to stop by Annapolis Subaru at 149 Old Solomons Island Road for an adoption event because Subaru loves pets! We will be recording the podcast there; you can see how it is done and be part of it–we’d love to hear your adoption stories and your Subaru stories. You can adopt a pet from the SPCA’s Mobile Adoption Unit–or just play with the pups and kittens too! You can even buy or lease a new or pre-owned Subaru. Or you can just come by to say hello! Either way, we’d love to see you on Wednesday the 25th at Annapolis Subaru!

And remember, October is Subaru Loves Pets month, and for every dog or cat adopted in October, Annapolis Subaru will donate $100 to the SPCA! October is the month to open your heart and your home to a new forever companion. So, adopt hard and let all your friends know about it too! If you have some love in your heart, come and adopt Red Hot and Hershey!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

