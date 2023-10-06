October 8, 2023
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. This week, we’re joined by PUPPIES!!!

Shelters nationwide are still overflowing with dogs, but the SPCA of Anne Arundel County has some of the cutest pups, and today proves it once again!

Three Toy Poodle /Mix puppies took over the conference room and our hearts! Blackie (obviously black) and his sister Sara Leigh (white and grey) are one year old and are bonded and must be adopted together! Henry is an 18-month-old male and he can be adopted on his own.

But all three are so much fun. Energetic, friendly, and funny. And all of them are a bit of a treat snob as well. Kelly offered them some “natural” treats and they were not too excited. It’s probably a lot like offering me a kale salad.

They’ve only been at Château SPCA for a few days, but they are very well-adjusted and comfortable and will probably adjust to their new homes just as easily!

Thinking about it? Remember, October is Subaru Loves Pets month, and for every dog or cat adopted in October, Annapolis Subaru will donate $100 to the SPCA! October is the month to open your heart and your home to a new forever companion. So, adopt hard and let all of your friends know about it too! If you have some love in your heart, adopt Henry, Blackie, or Sara Leigh!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for these guys?? I mean, look at those faces!

And remember, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County is working furiously on the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and is looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here! Tickets will be on sale soon!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Close Menu