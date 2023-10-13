The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. This week, we’re joined by boundless energy!

While shelters nationwide are still overflowing with dogs, but the SPCA of Anne Arundel County has some of the cutest pups, and today proves it once again!

WOW!

There is nothing that will beat the energy of a 4-month old Chocolate Lab! This pretty girl was turned into the SPCA earlier this week and she has been busy making friends with pups, cats, and humans! The SPCA had not given her a name, so today we narrowed it down to two– Olga and Chocolate Lava Cake. And the decision was made to never let Billy or me name animals again!

But back to Olga, she is the sweetest pup, in good health, and a beautiful chocolate coat. She’d be perfect for any family as labs are one of the most loyal and loving breeds out there. But, remember she is only 4-months old and will need to work on her manners.

The SPCA has a few fantastic Halloween events for the kids and the adults. The Trick or Treat Trail is October 28th and 29th from noon – 5:00 pm where the kiddos in costumes can trick or treat with the animals along the SPCA’s wooded trails! And in the evening, it gets a little more spooky with the Forest of Fear–so probably best to leave the little ones at home! The Forrest of Fear is from 7:30 pm the 28th and 29th. Tickets are required and you can get them at aacspca.org.

And on October 25th between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm, stop by Annapolis Subaru at 149 Old Solomons Island Road for an adoption event, because Subaru loves pets! We will be recording the podcast there and you can see how it is done and be a part of it. You can adopt a pet from the SPCA’s Mobile Adoption Unit–you can just play with the pets too! You can even buy or lease a new Subaru. Or you can just come by to say hello!

Thinking about it? Remember, October is Subaru Loves Pets month, and for every dog or cat adopted in October, Annapolis Subaru will donate $100 to the SPCA! October is the month to open your heart and your home to a new forever companion. So, adopt hard and let all of your friends know about it too! If you have some love in your heart, come and adopt Olga/ Chocolate Lava Cake — just ask the staff about the chocolate lab puppy! They are probably not on board with our names!

Olga / Chocolate Lava Cake

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this girl?? I mean, look at that face!!

And remember, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County is working furiously on the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and is looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here! Tickets will be on sale soon!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

