October 27, 2023
Life In The Area

The Brick Companies to Host Zombie Dash and Kids Fun Run

The Brick Companies’ will hold a Zombie Dash 5k, Kids Fun Run and Inflatable Costume Mad Dash on Saturday, October 29th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Head on down to the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (647 Contees Wharf Rd, Edgewater, MD 21037) and run with all the ghouls and goblins!

Cost: Zombie Dash 5k – $40, Kids Fun Run – $20, Inflatable Costume Mad Dash – Free

Proceeds from the event benefit SERC

Bring your friends and family to The Brick Companies Zombie Dash 5k & Kids Fun Run. It is a fun and festive event for all ages and abilities while supporting a great cause .

Get ready for a fun-filled day perfect for the entire family featuring:

  • Fun and scenic 5k run course with lots of hidden zombies 🧟
  • Kids Fun Run 🏃
  • Inflatable Costume Mad Dash 🦖
  • Finish-line medals for all participants 🏅
  • Participant shirts for all registered 5k participants 👕
  • Skele-bration Zone with lots of tricks and treats, including local food and beverage vendors 🎃
  • 5k entry includes one complimentary beer or non-alcoholic beverage 🍺

Sponsorship opportunities are available!

Link to learn more and purchase tickets and sponsorships,https://www.thebrickcompanies.com/zombiedash2023

