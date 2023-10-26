Sunny Cefaratti to be Honored on DisAbility Awareness Day

County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Commission on Disability Issues recently announced the name of the 2023 DisAbility Awareness Day Honoree. This annual award is presented to an individual in the community who has made a lifetime commitment to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities. The Honoree will be recognized at the annual DisAbility Awareness Day event on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Westfield Annapolis Mall.

The 2023 honoree is Sunny Cefaratti, co-founder of the non-profit organization The Musical Autist. The Musical Autist is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide access and platforms for self-advocacy for musicians of all ages and abilities on the autism spectrum. She is an Autistic Self-Advocate and mentor to others on the autism spectrum. As a troupe leader at the Musical Autist, Sunny mentors others on the spectrum and works with them to create sensory-friendly concerts for people of all abilities. Sunny is also an active member of the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council. She is a performing pianist and vocalist who plays at local nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and community events. Sunny was born in South Korea, completely blind, and was adopted by her family in the US at 2 years of age and has been a resident of Annapolis, Maryland since 1988. She was diagnosed with autism in 2001. She is a graduate of Maryland School for the Blind. Sunny has performed at the Disability Awareness Event for over 11 years.

“Sunny Cefaratti’s work at the non-profit organization The Musical Autist and her advocacy work with the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council are creating a legacy of support to individuals with disabilities. Sunny’s power is unmatched,” said Karrisa Kelly, director of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities. “Her talent, passion, and commitment to those she mentors has left a lasting impact on the lives of so many students and their families.”

This event is held in October each year during National Disability Employment Awareness Month. In addition to honoring Sunny Cefaratti, the event will include special guest Ms. Wheelchair America, Chandra Smith, a resident of Pasadena, Maryland. Businesses, employers, and community groups will also be recognized for their contributions to improving the lives of people with disabilities over the past year. The event will feature entertainment along with exhibitors sharing information on disability resources. ASL interpreters and CART will be available for the duration of the event.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about this event or the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities, contact the ADA Office at 410-222-4383. Anyone needing accommodations other than ASL or CART interpretation should contact that office by phone or at [email protected] at least seven days in advance of the event. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.

