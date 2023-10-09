October 10, 2023
Local News

Substitute Teacher Arrested After Bringing Gun to Glen Burnie High

Returning to class on Monday, Glen Burnie High School students were met with heightened security measures following an incident involving a substitute teacher.

According to Principal Kevin Carr, a handgun was discovered in the substitute teacher’s backpack after it was left behind in a classroom on Friday afternoon. As soon as this discovery was made, the school promptly initiated a lockdown and alerted the authorities. The substitute teacher was removed from the classroom and taken into custody. The Anne Arundel County Police said that the gun was a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun.

The individual responsible for this incident has been identified as a 45-year-old resident of Baltimore. The substitute now faces multiple charges, including illegally possessing a firearm, disturbing a school’s operation, and possessing a firearm by a felon. He is facing a maximum sentence of 15 years with a 5-year non-suspendable mandatory minimum if convicted due to prior convictions for misdemeanor marijuana possession in 2007 (Probation Before Judgment), distribution of a CDS in 2001 (Guilty, 30 Days Prison, three years probation), and a 1999 misdemeanor conviction for illegally possessing a handgun where he served three days in jail. The felony conviction in 2001 prevented him from possessing a gun.

We asked the Anne Arundel County Public Schools if background checks were done on substitute teachers and the response from the Office of Communications was:

AACPS does 3 background checks for all employees, including substitutes: A State fingerprint supported background check; a Federal fingerprint support background check, and a commercial background check.

All three checks were done on Mr. XXXXX and he was cleared for employment. A misdemeanor handgun possession charge from 22 years ago is not a disqualifying offense.

Bob Mosier, Chief Communications Officer

He is currently being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

In a letter to parents, Principal Kevin Carr said, “The person identified in this incident has been barred from serving as a substitute teacher or acting in any other role in our school system. I want to commend our students for the outstanding way in which they handled this situation. They were calm and orderly, and followed directions of staff.”

