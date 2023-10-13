October 13, 2023
Annapolis, US 56 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Staubach and Johnson to be Honored at Air Force Game on 21st Annapolis and Recovery Awareness Foundation Partner to Host Mayor’s Cup on October 14th Castlevania Nocturne and How It Upholds The Story So Far Daily News Brief | October 13, 2023 October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Come Experience DragonFest!
Local News

Staubach and Johnson to be Honored at Air Force Game on 21st

The Naval Academy Director of Athletics, Chet Gladchuk, dropped some exciting news on Wednesday. Two football legends, Roger Staubach and Paul Johnson, will be honored at the Air Force football game on Saturday, Oct. 21. It’s going to be a “Day of Legends” that you won’t want to miss.

The spotlight will also shine on the epic 1963 Navy football team, which rocked a 9-2 record, took down Notre Dame and Army, and even reached #2 in the Associated Press poll before a tough loss to Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

“What a wonderful day for the Navy community as we welcome home two of our most distinguished former football heroes,” said Gladchuk. “Recognizing Roger Staubach and Paul Johnson during the Air Force game will be another milestone for the program and a moment in history that will long be remembered. Memorializing Roger’s number 12 on the field in perpetuity complements our beloved Joe Bellino’s number being displayed on the 27-yard line. In addition, the halftime ceremony to recognize the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame induction of Coach Johnson will further enhance our pride and appreciation for the amazing success we enjoyed throughout his distinguished era at Navy.  Both men remain legendary, and are two of our greatest in the annals of Navy Football.”

Staubach’s legendary #12 will join Joe Bellino’s #27 on the field. They’re the only two Navy players who’ve won the Heisman Trophy, and they’ve earned their spots in football history.

You might have heard of “Roger the Dodger.” Staubach has shown off his football skills on multiple stages, from his college days to becoming an All-Pro NFL quarterback and a successful businessman. In 1963, he snagged the Heisman Trophy and led Navy to #2 in the country. The Cotton Bowl was his playground, where he set records for passes and yards. He even beat some heavyweights like West Virginia, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Maryland.

Former Head Coach Paul Johnson is being honored for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. This induction will happen at the National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5. Johnson is well-known for his innovative spread option offense, which took Navy and other programs to new heights.

In 2002, Johnson took the reins at Navy when things weren’t looking good, but he turned the ship around. He’s a master of the rushing offense, and he took Navy from rock bottom to bowl games in just two seasons. He even snagged the Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year in 2004. His legacy at Navy includes owning the other service academies – a solid 11-1 record against Air Force and Army.

Before his head coaching days, Johnson had a successful run as an offensive coordinator at Navy, Hawaii, and Georgia Southern, and he even tried his hand as a defensive line coach. He’s been a driving force in college football, and it’s no wonder he’s entering the Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, the noon game is sold out, but will be aired on CBS and Paramount +. Be sure to follow coverage of the game on Eye On Annapolis with out live blog and X (formerly Twitter) feed.

Daily News Brief Local News Sports
Previous Article

Annapolis and Recovery Awareness Foundation Partner to Host Mayor’s Cup on October 14th

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu