Local News

State Police Arrest Two After Fleeing from Brooklyn Park Hit & Run Crash

The Maryland State Police arrested two individuals after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a trooper’s vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.

The accused are identified as a 56-year-old male from Glen Burnie (passenger) and a 46-year-old male from Baltimore (driver).

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on October 3, 2023, troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division were patrolling the area of Brooklyn Park in Anne Arundel County. According to a preliminary investigation, troopers attempted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 in the area of Fort Smallwood Road. The truck’s driver failed to stop, subsequently striking a trooper’s unmarked patrol vehicle as he fled the area.

Troopers located the Ford F-150 at a residence in the unit block of Spencer Road in Glen Burnie and both were taken into custody without incident.

Both were arrested and charged with drug possession and traffic charges related to the incident. Police learned that the passenger also had two active arrest warrants.

The trooper was transported by ground to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie for treatment of his injuries.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival Rescheduled for October 28th

Bonus Podcast: Fish For A Cure 2023

