Severna Park Man Killed in Annapolis Crash

A Severna Park man was killed yesterday in a West Street crash that closed the street for several hours.
According to the Annapolis Police Department, on October 28, 2023, at 1:38 pm, officers responded to West Street at Legion Avenue for a fatal accident involving a BMW sedan and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at 1:42pm.
A preliminary investigation revealed the deceased, identified as Mr. David Alan Nutter, 22, of Severna Park, was traveling inbound on West Street, when he struck a passenger vehicle turning from Legion Ave onto West Street. The impact caused Mr. Nutter to be ejected from his motorcycle. Mr. Nutter was pronounced deceased at the scene.