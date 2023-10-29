October 29, 2023
Daily News Brief

Severna Park Man Killed in Annapolis Crash

A Severna Park man was killed yesterday in a West Street crash that closed the street for several hours.

According to the Annapolis Police Department, on October 28, 2023, at 1:38 pm, officers responded to West Street at Legion Avenue for a fatal accident involving a BMW sedan and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at 1:42pm.

A preliminary investigation revealed the deceased, identified as Mr. David Alan Nutter, 22, of Severna Park, was traveling inbound on West Street, when he struck a passenger vehicle turning from Legion Ave onto West Street.  The impact caused Mr. Nutter to be ejected from his motorcycle. Mr. Nutter was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
