Sarah Jarosz, Steve Forbert, The Smithereens, Big Head Todd and the Monsters! OMG!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

Rams Head Presents

Sarah Jarosz: Polaroid Lovers Tour

at Maryland Hall

Monday, February 5, 2024

TICKETS

Emily King

Sunday, December 10

8pm | $46.50

*On Sale Friday, 10/13 at 10 AM

Daphne Eckman Band

Heartside Trio

Friday, January 19

8pm | $25

Steve Forbert & Freedy Johnston

Friday, February 16

8pm | $27.50

Louisiana Calling w/ Sonny Landreth & The Iguanas

Friday, May 17

8pm | $45

Scott Kirby

Wednesday, May 22

7:30pm | $40

Sunday, December 10

Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

Sunday, January 14

7:30pm | $35

The Smithereens with Guest Vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms

Sunday, January 21

7:30pm | $55

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Sunday, February 18

7:30pm | $75

UPCOMING SHOWS:

10/21 The Wild Feathers w. JB Strauss (All Ages Matinee)

10/21 The Secret Sisters

10/22 Choir! Choir! Choir! The Epic George Harrison Sing-Along

10/24 + 25 A Beuna Vista Social Club Celebration

10/27 Firefall

10/28 8 Ohms & Honey Sol (All Ages Matinee)

10/28 Comedian Robert Klein

10/29 Albert Cummings (All Ages Matinee) 10/29 Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks

10/30 Iam Tongi – Winner of American Idol Season 21

11/01 Gaelic Storm

11/02 Brother Cane & Stone Horses

11/03 & 11/04 Crack the Sky

11/05 Crack The Sky (matinee)

11/5 Emmaline – Retro Kind of Love Tour, Vol. III

11/08 Damien Escobar: Victory Lap Tour

11/09 Boney James

11/10 The Samples w. Kieran Lally

11/11 Atlanta Rhythm Section

11/12 Keiko Matsui

11/15 saje

11/16 David Sanborn

11/17 Comedian Brian Posehn

11/18 Marc Roberge w. Stephen Kellogg

11/19 Herman’s Hermits Starring peter Noone

11/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey & REO Speedwagon

11/25 Everything

11/26 Thunder From Down Under

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

