Sarah Jarosz, Steve Forbert, The Smithereens, Big Head Todd and the Monsters! OMG!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!
Rams Head Presents
Sarah Jarosz: Polaroid Lovers Tour
Monday, February 5, 2024
Emily King
Sunday, December 10
8pm | $46.50
*On Sale Friday, 10/13 at 10 AM
Daphne Eckman Band
- Heartside Trio
Friday, January 19
8pm | $25
Steve Forbert & Freedy Johnston
Friday, February 16
8pm | $27.50
Louisiana Calling w/ Sonny Landreth & The Iguanas
Friday, May 17
8pm | $45
Scott Kirby
Wednesday, May 22
7:30pm | $40
Sunday, December 10
Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
Sunday, January 14
7:30pm | $35
The Smithereens with Guest Vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms
Sunday, January 21
7:30pm | $55
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Sunday, February 18
7:30pm | $75
UPCOMING SHOWS:
10/21 The Wild Feathers w. JB Strauss (All Ages Matinee)
10/21 The Secret Sisters
10/22 Choir! Choir! Choir! The Epic George Harrison Sing-Along
10/24 + 25 A Beuna Vista Social Club Celebration
10/27 Firefall
10/28 8 Ohms & Honey Sol (All Ages Matinee)
10/28 Comedian Robert Klein
10/29 Albert Cummings (All Ages Matinee) 10/29 Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks
10/30 Iam Tongi – Winner of American Idol Season 21
11/01 Gaelic Storm
11/02 Brother Cane & Stone Horses
11/03 & 11/04 Crack the Sky
11/05 Crack The Sky (matinee)
11/5 Emmaline – Retro Kind of Love Tour, Vol. III
11/08 Damien Escobar: Victory Lap Tour
11/09 Boney James
11/10 The Samples w. Kieran Lally
11/11 Atlanta Rhythm Section
11/12 Keiko Matsui
11/15 saje
11/16 David Sanborn
11/17 Comedian Brian Posehn
11/18 Marc Roberge w. Stephen Kellogg
11/19 Herman’s Hermits Starring peter Noone
11/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey & REO Speedwagon
11/25 Everything
11/26 Thunder From Down Under
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com