Roadway Leading Int BWI Shut Down For Investigation

BWI Marshall Airport’s terminal roadway was closed for about an hour earlier today due to a “law enforcement investigation” involving a vehicle near the terminal, according to airport officials.

The closure, which began Wednesday afternoon, halted vehicular traffic in the vicinity.

As a result of the closure, all light rail service to the airport was temporarily suspended, and passengers were advised to remain inside the terminal. In addition, Interstate 195 at Airport Boulevard has been closed.

At 4:15 p.m. law enforcement re-opened the roadway. The cause of the closure has not been released.

