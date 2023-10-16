October 16, 2023
Annapolis, US 60 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
A Super-Hero Corn Maze In Gambrills Recreation & Parks Wants You to “Plan Your Park” Pasadena Woman Dies in Weekend House Fire A Few Moments With Firefall’s Jock Bartley Daily News Brief | October 16, 2023
Local News

Recreation & Parks Wants You to “Plan Your Park”

Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks has announced the launch of its Plan Your Park Campaign. This initiative will evaluate ten County-owned park sites for potential development of park and recreational uses, facilities, and amenities. Anne Arundel County residents are encouraged to explore the proposed park concepts and share feedback on preferred amenities for each location. Park concepts can be viewed by visiting www.aarecparks.org/PlanYourPark. The survey will remain open until November 30. 

Working closely with planners and considering the recreation needs identified in the 2022 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan and other County plans, Recreation & Parks has assessed the demand, proximity, and equity requirements within Anne Arundel County’s park system. Combining these efforts, the planning team has created three preliminary conceptual designs for each candidate site. These designs integrate the requested park uses, activities, features, and amenities with the necessary site development components like parking, stormwater management, utilities, and environmental conditions. 

The identified sites include:

  • Bacontown Russett Park (Russett) 
  • Central Avenue Park (Edgewater)
  • Crofton Park (Crofton) 
  • Jessup Elementary Park (Jessup)
  • Marley Creek Park (Glen Burnie) 
  • Riva Area Park (Davidsonville)
  • Rock Creek Park (Pasadena) 
  • Stoney Creek Park (Glen Burnie)
  • Sullivan Park (Glen Burnie) 
  • West County Park (Severn)

Some locations are undeveloped as parks, and some would be expansions of current park amenities. It’s important to note that not all sites will necessarily be developed with new amenities.

Jessica Leys, the Director of Recreation and Parks, emphasizes the importance of public feedback in planning future parks and amenities. She states, “The Department of Recreation and Parks values the voices of our patrons and County residents, and we encourage everyone to participate in this process.”  

For more information on Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks capital projects, please visit www.aarecparks.org/CapitalProjects. If you have any questions regarding the Plan Your Park Campaign, please email [email protected].

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Pasadena Woman Dies in Weekend House Fire

 Next Article

A Super-Hero Corn Maze In Gambrills

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Masquerade

Masquerade

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu