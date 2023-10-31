PRS Eightlock On Deck at Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!
PRS Eightlock feat. Paul Reed Smith
Wednesday, November 29
7:30pm | $25
Alex Bugnon
Thursday, November 30
7:30pm | $39.50
Pressing Strings w/ The Wilson Springs Hotel
Friday & Saturday, December 22 & 23
8pm | $25 adv / $30 DOS
Capitol Fools
Wednesday, December 27
7:30pm | $25
Cris Jacobs Band
Thursday, January 25
7:30pm | $39.50
Eddie 9V
Sunday, January 28
7:30pm | $18.50
Newmyer Flyer Presents
Time Loves A Hero: A Tribute to Little Feat
Friday, February 23
8pm | $29.50
Jorma Kaukonen
Saturday, April 20
8pm | $49.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
11/01 Gaelic Storm
11/02 Brother Cane & Stone Horses
11/03 & 11/04 Crack the Sky
11/05 Crack The Sky (matinee)
11/5 Emmaline – Retro Kind of Love Tour, Vol. III
11/08 Damien Escobar: Victory Lap Tour
11/09 Boney James
11/10 The Samples w. Kieran Lally
11/11 Atlanta Rhythm Section
11/12 Keiko Matsui
11/15 saje
11/16 David Sanborn
11/17 Comedian Brian Posehn
11/18 Marc Roberge w. Stephen Kellogg
11/19 Herman’s Hermits Starring Pete Noone
11/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey & REO Speedwagon
11/25 Everything
11/26 Thunder From Down Under
11/29 PRS Eightlock feat. Paul Reed Smith
11/30 Alex Bugnon
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com