PRS Eightlock On Deck at Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

PRS Eightlock feat. Paul Reed Smith

Wednesday, November 29

7:30pm | $25

Alex Bugnon

Thursday, November 30

7:30pm | $39.50

Pressing Strings w/ The Wilson Springs Hotel

Friday & Saturday, December 22 & 23

8pm | $25 adv / $30 DOS

Capitol Fools

Wednesday, December 27

7:30pm | $25

Cris Jacobs Band

Thursday, January 25

7:30pm | $39.50

Eddie 9V

Sunday, January 28

7:30pm | $18.50

Newmyer Flyer Presents

Time Loves A Hero: A Tribute to Little Feat

Friday, February 23

8pm | $29.50

Jorma Kaukonen

Saturday, April 20

8pm | $49.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

11/01 Gaelic Storm

11/02 Brother Cane & Stone Horses

11/03 & 11/04 Crack the Sky

11/05 Crack The Sky (matinee)

11/5 Emmaline – Retro Kind of Love Tour, Vol. III

11/08 Damien Escobar: Victory Lap Tour

11/09 Boney James

11/10 The Samples w. Kieran Lally

11/11 Atlanta Rhythm Section

11/12 Keiko Matsui

11/15 saje

11/16 David Sanborn

11/17 Comedian Brian Posehn

11/18 Marc Roberge w. Stephen Kellogg

11/19 Herman’s Hermits Starring Pete Noone

11/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey & REO Speedwagon

11/25 Everything

11/26 Thunder From Down Under
11/29 PRS Eightlock feat. Paul Reed Smith

11/30 Alex Bugnon

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

