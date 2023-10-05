Providence to Host Harvest Bash on October 14th

Providence of Maryland is on a mission to empower individuals with disabilities to live their best lives.

Providence’s flagship fundraiser of the year, the highly-anticipated Harvest Bash, will be held on October 14th. This year’s event is particularly significant as it coincides with an exciting chapter in the organization’s journey. They recently unveiled a compelling rebrand (formerly Providence Center) and embarked on a determined expansion of services and support for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The 9th Annual Harvest Bash on October 14th is not just any event; it’s an event that touches lives and creates a lasting impact within the community.

Traditionally hosted offsite, Providence brought the Harvest Bash back home to their Arnold campus. This decision signifies a deeper connection with their community, inviting neighbors and supporters to experience their mission up close and personal.

Tickets are available here.

