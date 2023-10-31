Police Respond to Arnold Crash, Discover Man Shot to Death in Porsche

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a crash in Arnold, Maryland, that turned into a homicide investigation after they discovered the driver of one of the cars was shot to death.

On October 30, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Kimwood Road and Driftwood Court in Arnold, Maryland, for a vehicle collision.

Responding officers located an adult male in the driver’s seat of a black Porsche Cayenne SUV that struck a tree just off the roadway. An unoccupied GMC SUV parked on the roadside appeared to have been hit head-on by the Porsche before the Porsche struck the tree.

The driver of the Porsche had an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers immediately attempted life-saving measures in an effort to revive the victim; however, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by fire department personnel. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Forrest Allen Ryan, of Chester, Maryland.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The victim’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. Based on evidence in the investigation, detectives believe this to be a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

This is the 11th homicide of 2023 in Anne Arundel County.

