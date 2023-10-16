Pasadena Woman Dies in Weekend House Fire

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, shortly after 3:00 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a 911 call from a resident of 905 220th Street in Pasadena who reported his home was on fire and that one adult occupant was trapped.

First arriving firefighters arrived on location to find a 2-story duplex well involved in fire. After an extensive search of the dwelling, one victim, Kathleen Lewis, was located inside the residence. Kathleen Lewis was pronounced deceased on the scene by fire/medical crews. Kathleen Lewis, 64, owned the home that caught fire on Saturday afternoon. The other occupant, who called 911, was transported to Bayview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It took 60 firefighters about 15 minutes to control the fire. Damage is estimated to be $175,000. There were smoke detectors present, but they were inoperable.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by Anne Arundel County Fire Investigators.

Two adults and two teenagers were displaced in the adjoining duplex and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

This is the fifth fire fatality in the county this year.

May 3, 2023 – John S. Billing, 54, died from injuries sustained during a fire at his home. The home did have working smoke alarms.

May 5, 2023 – Anthony Slough, 59, died from injuries sustained during a fire at a home he was living in. The home did not have smoke detectors.

June 5, 2023- Mark A. Harvey, 50, died from injuries sustained due to the fire he intentionally set during a police-related incident.

Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Marianne Forrest, 64, died from injuries sustained during a fire at her home.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

