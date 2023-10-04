Pasadena Rabies Alert

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is seeking anyone who may have come in contact with a fox in the 300 block of Somerset Drive in Pasadena, Maryland in the Laurel Acres community. The fox, which was found on September 30, has tested positive for rabies.

If you or your pet had contact with this infected animal, or your pet has unexplained wounds, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

The bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon, or bat, spreads rabies. It also spreads when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth, or open cut of a person or another animal.

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed, or was attacked by the infected animal. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible. The Department of Health advises county residents to take the following precautions to prevent the spread of rabies:

All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

Do not allow your pets to run free.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, and seek medical attention.

For information about rabies, click here.

