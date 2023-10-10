October 10, 2023
One of These Local Non-Profits Will Receive $90,000

Impact100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact 100) will award its sixth annual grant — $90,000 — to an Anne Arundel County nonprofit for a project that is related to one of five key focus areas: Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and Health & Wellness.  These organizations have proposed transformational projects that, when implemented, will have a huge impact on our community. 

The finalists for the 2023 grant are:

  • Friends of Eastport Volunteer Fire Company
  • Children’s Theatre of Annapolis
  • Annapolis Symphony Academy

The Impact100 Greater Chesapeake annual member meeting will be held on October 15, 2023.  Finalists will have an opportunity to briefly present their project proposals to Impact’s membership during the meeting.  Following the presentations, Impact100 members will vote for one project to receive the $90,000 grant, which will be announced before the conclusion of the meeting. This is Impact’s highest grant amount to date and the largest single donor grant in Anne Arundel County. 

Governor Moore: Record 1.7 Billion New Oysters Planted This Year

Coping With Grief Over the Holidays

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

