One of These Local Non-Profits Will Receive $90,000

Impact100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact 100) will award its sixth annual grant — $90,000 — to an Anne Arundel County nonprofit for a project that is related to one of five key focus areas: Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and Health & Wellness. These organizations have proposed transformational projects that, when implemented, will have a huge impact on our community.

The finalists for the 2023 grant are:

Friends of Eastport Volunteer Fire Company

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis

Annapolis Symphony Academy

The Impact100 Greater Chesapeake annual member meeting will be held on October 15, 2023. Finalists will have an opportunity to briefly present their project proposals to Impact’s membership during the meeting. Following the presentations, Impact100 members will vote for one project to receive the $90,000 grant, which will be announced before the conclusion of the meeting. This is Impact’s highest grant amount to date and the largest single donor grant in Anne Arundel County.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

