Local News

One More Armed Robbery at Local Bank Branch

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating another armed robbery outside of a local bank branch.

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery outside of the Verizon store located at 2385 Brandermill Boulevard in Gambrills.

Upon arrival, the 31-year-old victim advised that he had withdrawn money from the ATM at Navy Federal Credit Union in Gambrills and started to drive away when a white vehicle rear-ended his vehicle. The victim and the suspect’s vehicle pulled into the Verizon store parking lot when two males got out of the white car, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the victim.

After the victim complied, the suspects took the victim’s cell phone and fled in the white vehicle. The suspects are described as two Black males, 20 to 30 years old, wearing dark clothing. One had a slim build, and the other had a heavy build.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspects. Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700. 

This type of crime has been occurring with increasing frequency throughout the county. In fact, a similar robbery happened at this same branch on August 14, 2023.

