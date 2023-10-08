October 8, 2023
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Oleta Adams Here at Rams Head On Stage?? Yes Please!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

Thursday, December 28

7:30pm | $26.50

Fallin’ Free: A Tribute to Tom Petty feat. Scott Kurt

Saturday, January 6

8pm | $18.50

Last Train Home

Friday, January 12

8pm | $20

Oleta Adams

Friday, March 22

8pm | $45.

The Young Dubliners

Saturday, March 23

8pm | $23.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

10/08 Technicolor Motor Home: A Tribute to Steely Dan

10/10 Coco Montoya

10/11 Red Clay Strays w. Nolan Taylor

10/13 Jim Messina

10/14 The Crane Wives (All Ages Matinee)

10/14 Four80East

10/15 Nik West

10/18 Enter The Haggis w. Poehemia

10/19 Pablo Cruise

10/20 Paul Reiser

10/21 The Wild Feathers w. JB Strauss (All Ages Matinee)

10/21 The Secret Sisters

10/22 Choir! Choir! Choir! The Epic George Harrison Sing-Along

10/24 + 25 A Beuna Vista Social Club Celebration

10/27 Firefall

10/28 8 Ohms & Honey Sol (All Ages Matinee)

10/28 Comedian Robert Klein

10/29 Albert Cummings (All Ages Matinee)

10/29 Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks

10/30 Iam Tongi – Winner of American Idol Season 21

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

