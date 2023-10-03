October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Come Experience DragonFest!

The Annapolis Dragon Boat Club (ADBC) is inviting the public to the 2nd Annual DragonFest to be held on October 14th. ADBC, homeported in Annapolis, is the only club in Maryland to seek out and support Breast Cancer survivors. DragonFest occurs during October for this reason.

The goal is to get as many people in the boats to engage in their mission. ADBC, through Dragon boating on Spa Creek, promotes the development of healthy bodies and spirits, supporting recovery from breast cancer and all other cancers, and grows friendships and teamwork.

Did you know that close to 6,000 women in Maryland will be diagnosed with breast cancer? That’s 1 in 8. ADBC’s all-volunteer band of warriors and others has a lot of work to do, and they can’t do it without support.

Please come out for a FREE street party with

Amazing $10 raffle items –

Baltimore Coffee & Tea basket

Great Frogs winery certificate

National Aquarium Passes (4)

60 Minute Massage

Fall Garden Native Plant Collection

Dinner in downtown Annapolis

Local Pottery

Basket of relaxation

On-line Silent Auction items including:

Annapolis at it’s Best – activities package

Steamboat Springs vacation

Bethany Beach vacation(2)

Vermont vacation

Catered Dinner and Wwine for 8

Hinckley Sunset Cruise

Sailboat Show tickets, with parking, water taxi and Fleet Reserve gift cards

And more:

Live Music by Rickshaw Lizards

Fresh Shucked Oysters

Children’s $5.00 raffles

Forward “Dragon Boat” keg beer

B, B Q from Red, Hot and Blue

Wine Pull from around the world

Dragon Boat T-shirts, Sweat Shirts, Hats, Race Shirts, Ornaments and more Rain Date is set for October 21. Same place, same great party!

For more information, please go to AnnapolisDragonBoatClub.org

Or, listen to our podcasts!

