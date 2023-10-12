October is “Annapolis Subaru Loves Pets Month”

Annapolis Subaru has announced the return of Subaru Loves Pets® Month. This is the automaker’s annual initiative to help shelter pets find homes each October. Annapolis Subaru will also celebrate the fifth annual National Make A Dog’s Day on October 22, their day dedicated to making all dogs feel loved and cared for, including shelter dogs with special needs.

Annapolis Subaru to Donate $100 Pet Dog or Cat Adoption in October

Nationwide, nearly 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters each year. Throughout October, Annapolis Subaru will, once again, join forces with the Anne Arundel County SPCA to help find loving homes for these animals. For every dog or cat that is adopted, the retailer will donate $100 to the shelter. In addition to uniting shelter animals with caring homes, the Subaru Loves Pets initiative puts a special focus on “Underdogs” – the senior, physically challenged, or otherwise unique dogs who often wait the longest to be adopted.

#MakeADogsDay

The culmination of Subaru Loves Pets month will take place on October 22 with the fifth annual National Make A Dog’s Day, a holiday created by Subaru that invites dog enthusiasts everywhere to do something extra special for their canine companions and share these moments on social media using the hashtag #MakeADogsDay. For those considering welcoming a new pet into their lives, Annapolis Subaru encourages adopting a shelter pet, especially if they are a cherished Underdog.

To further support and drive awareness for Subaru Loves Pets month and its National Make A Dog’s Day celebration, Subaru is launching an integrated ad campaign featuring a new pack of Underdogs.

Throughout October, the automaker’s new spot, Waiting, will run on national TV networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC.

Since 2008, Subaru and its retailers have donated over $51 million to national and local organizations, supporting the rescue, transportation, and adoption of over 420,000 animals.

To learn more about the Subaru Love Pets initiative, please visit subaru.com/pets and follow #SubaruLovesPets and #MakeADogsDay.

Come Be A Part of Canines & Crosstreks on October 25th

And be sure to listen to and read our weekly Canines & Crosstreks segment featuring the most adoptable animals from the Anne Arundel County SPCA! We will record our weekly podcast on October 25th at Annapolis Subaru around 1 p.m. Come visit with the SPCA’s Mobile Adoption Unit and kick some tires on a Crosstrek!

