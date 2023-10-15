Navy Dominates Charlotte with a 14-0 Victory

In a defensive showcase, the Navy football team achieved its second shutout of the season. Freshman quarterback Braxton Woodson stepped up to lead the Mids (3-3, 2-2 in the AAC) to a convincing 14-0 win against Charlotte (1-5, 0-2) in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,659 enthusiastic fans at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte.

The first half of the game remained scoreless, but the Navy offense came alive in the second half, led by Woodson, who replaced the injured Tai Lavatai early in the first quarter. Woodson’s highlight moment was a stunning 69-yard touchdown pass to sophomore slot back Eli Heidenreich on Navy’s first drive of the third quarter, putting the Mids in the lead at 7-0.

This touchdown pass occurred on a crucial third-and-14 play, with Woodson threading a precise pass between two defenders. Heidenreich ran the remaining 55 yards for the touchdown.

The Navy held their own throughout the game, holding the Charlotte 49ers to 265 yards of total offense. The Mids b blocked six passes, recorded seven tackles for a loss, secured four sacks, and intercepted two passes while also recovering a fumble. This marked the first time since 2008 that Navy achieved two shutouts in a single season.

Navy extended their lead in the fourth quarter, with sophomore fullback Alex Tecza breaking through the left side for a 62-yard touchdown run.

Senior linebacker Will Harbour was on point for this game with a career-high tying 11 tackles, while junior defensive back Mbiti Williams saw a career-high nine tackles for the second consecutive game. Junior corner Dashaun Peele also nled his career-high with eight tackles.

Junior defensive end Justin Reed recovered a fumble forced by junior linebacker Colin Ramos. Additionally, Peele and junior safety Rayuan Lane both came up with interceptions against the 49ers.

Navy is back in action next Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where they will face an undefeated Air Force (6-0) in the initial clash for the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy. The sold-out game is scheduled to kick off at noon and will be televised nationally by CBS. Locally, follow Eye On Annapolis on X (Twitter) and our live blog!

