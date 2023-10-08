October 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 58 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Oleta Adams Here at Rams Head On Stage?? Yes Please! For One Time Only: We Walk In Moonlight Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming Two Injured in Bowie State University Shooting Embrace the World of Futures Trading with Plus500
Life In The Area

Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming

 In commitment to presenting diverse programming, Maryland Hall creates intentional programming for all audiences. 

NOTE: The event below, Arts Alive 25, was held on September 8, 2023.

 The latest season of programming at Maryland Hall includes:

 As Maryland Hall continues to Reimagine, Rebuild and Reach Beyond, we are excited to announce the Maryland Hall Presents season for 23/24. Eight diverse and dynamic shows include a little Broadway, a bit of Disney, a live performance by youth from Paraguay, some circus energy, southeast Asian dance, astonishing visuals from Italy, African dance and drumming, and a magic school bus. Join us!

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

Tickets are available now!

Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Two Injured in Bowie State University Shooting

 Next Article

For One Time Only: We Walk In Moonlight

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu