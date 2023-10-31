October 31, 2023
Local News

Local Trust Awards $5.1 Million To AACC, AAMC, and BWMC

The Ethel Groh Webster Williams Trust announced today it awarded three gifts totaling $5.1 million to well-established institutions in Anne Arundel County, dedicated to the health and advancement of the community. The gifts seek to ensure individuals in Anne Arundel County can continue to access critical health care services and educational resources.

The trust awarded $1.7 million to each of the following institutions: Anne Arundel County Community College Foundation, Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, and University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

“This generous act of philanthropy reflects Ethel’s unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of her beloved community,” said Lois Simpson, a longtime friend of Williams. “Her generous gift ensures that Ethel’s legacy lives on and that the community will flourish as a place of compassion, education and healing.”

Ethel Delma Williams, 95, of Pasadena, passed away on August 30, 2021. During her lifetime, she spent much of her time volunteering at various community organizations throughout Anne Arundel County. Cardiac care was especially important for Williams since her father and late husband had heart-related illnesses.

William’s family owned a successful construction development company and her father, Joseph Groh, helped to establish the Bank of Glen Burnie and Johnson Lumber. Before her death, Ethel was a majority stakeholder at the Bank of Glen Burnie.

The gift from The Ethel Groh Webster Williams Trust is an example of thoughtful planned giving and estate planning. Regardless of the gift amount, planned gifts help ensure that organizations can continue to transform lives and strengthen the communities they serve, for generations to come. The power of philanthropic generosity creates lasting positive impacts and progress for the organizations and communities it touches.

