Local Business Spotlight: Titan Hospitality Group

Titan Hospitality Group is moving and shaking! On the shaking end of things, the former Smashing Grapes in Annapolis will soon become The Lodge Annapolis, while Smashing Grapes in Gambrills continues on and will be joined by another one in Columbia. Blackwall Barn and Lodge just opened a new location in Columbia, and they are eyeing up a place in The Rotunda in Baltimore. And, of course, the Alexandria and Annapolis Blackwall Hitches are delighting diners as always.
Today we got James King, the company’s CEO to slow down and talk with us about the company’s growth, why the closure of Smashing Grapes in Annapolis, and why they reserve parking for State Police at their restaurants!
Have a listen!
LINKS: