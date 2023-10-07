October 8, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Local Business Spotlight: Titan Hospitality Group


Titan Hospitality Group is moving and shaking! On the shaking end of things, the former Smashing Grapes in Annapolis will soon become The Lodge Annapolis, while Smashing Grapes in Gambrills continues on and will be joined by another one in Columbia. Blackwall Barn and Lodge just opened a new location in Columbia, and they are eyeing up a place in The Rotunda in Baltimore. And, of course, the Alexandria and Annapolis Blackwall Hitches are delighting diners as always.

Today we got James King, the company’s CEO to slow down and talk with us about the company’s growth, why the closure of Smashing Grapes in Annapolis, and why they reserve parking for State Police at their restaurants!

Have a listen!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

