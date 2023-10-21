October 21, 2023
Annapolis, US 64 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
SHA Urges Caution for Drivers This Fall Local Business Spotlight: Sage Vintage LIVE Blog: Navy Vs. Air Force | October 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM Sarah Jarosz, Steve Forbert, The Smithereens, Big Head Todd and the Monsters! OMG! Boost Your Wellness Routine: Must-Try Aromatherapy Products for Health Enthusiasts
Daily News Brief

Local Business Spotlight: Sage Vintage


One of my favorite places to shop is Local By Design (downtown, at the mall, and in the gallery) and I particularly enjoy their monthly Market weekends at the Gallery (last weekend of the month). And the last time, I discovered Sage Vintage!

What a cool little shop amongst many cool little shops in the Annapolis Design District. They are located at 1805C Virginia Drive (across from In Home Stone) in Annapolis and for unique home furnishings and accessories, it is a place to check out.

We spoke with Beth to find out what “mid-century” means, how she sources the furniture and accessories (spoiler, she has a big truck with a lot of miles on it), and discussed some of the fantastic finds in this shop that was meant for browsing–from candles to armoires. From carpets to Pyrex!

Swing by. Often. The inventory is constantly changing.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Daily News Brief Local Business Spotlight Podcast
Previous Article

LIVE Blog: Navy Vs. Air Force | October 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM

 Next Article

SHA Urges Caution for Drivers This Fall

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Masquerade

Masquerade

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu