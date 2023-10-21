Local Business Spotlight: Sage Vintage

One of my favorite places to shop is Local By Design (downtown, at the mall, and in the gallery) and I particularly enjoy their monthly Market weekends at the Gallery (last weekend of the month). And the last time, I discovered Sage Vintage

What a cool little shop amongst many cool little shops in the Annapolis Design District. They are located at 1805C Virginia Drive (across from In Home Stone) in Annapolis and for unique home furnishings and accessories, it is a place to check out.

We spoke with Beth to find out what “mid-century” means, how she sources the furniture and accessories (spoiler, she has a big truck with a lot of miles on it), and discussed some of the fantastic finds in this shop that was meant for browsing–from candles to armoires. From carpets to Pyrex!

Swing by. Often. The inventory is constantly changing.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

