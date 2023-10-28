Local Business Spotlight: Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation

Who is Ben? Ben is many things. He is an Annapolitan. He’s a loving son. He’s a fighter. He’s a cancer survivor. He beat all the odds. And tragically, he’s no longer with us.

Today we speak with Ben’s parents, Leslie and Kirk Shadrick who are carrying on his legacy in a number of ways. We learn about Ben’s short life, and all that he enjoyed. We discussed his struggles and victories and his death. And we discuss how his legacy will live on.

The Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation is building an orphanage in Cuernavaca Mexico in Ben’s name. Additionally, they provide grants to help with costs for alternative cancer treatments and for training for parents of a brain-injured child.

More immediately, in partnership with Maryland Hall, they will be hosting a fundraiser on November 18th called Movers & Shakers. In a nutshell, local community members and leaders will be paired with professional dancers in a Dancing With the Stars style event. County Executive Steuart Pittman will be dancing, but as of now, it is undetermined if he will be a mover, or a shaker!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

