Live! Casino & Hotel Launches New Comedy Series – Laugh at Live!

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland will host the first stand-up night at its new comedy club, Laugh at Live!, on Thursday, October 5 at 8 PM. Headliner Winston Hodges and featured performer Kandace Saunders will be the first to take the stage in the series that will take place in Live! Exchange, directly across from The Prime Rib, every Thursday. The opening will make Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland the first casino in the state to have its own comedy club.

Tickets for the inaugural show start at $25 and are available now. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and the event is 21+. Parking is free.

Winston Hodges

Winston Hodges is from DC by way of Richmond. He has toured all over the east coast showcasing his southern charm and edgy wit. His videos have been viewed over a combined 10 million times online. His award-winning special Grieving Productively is available on YouTube and his label debut album Already Aware is available on Apple/Spotify/Amazon. Winston has opened for Demetri Martin, Brian Regan, Mark Normand, and Dave Attell to name a few.

Kandace Saunders

Kandace Saunders made her comedic debut in 2006 during a comedy competition at the DC Improv. Although she didn’t win, she didn’t get booed, and people laughed. So, for Kandace, that was enough to pursue a career in standup comedy. Kandace’s sarcasm, and quick wit, coupled with her ability to turn life into ‘extremely laughable situations’, has allowed her to become one of today’s fastest rising comedians. You can catch Kandace at comedy clubs and colleges across the country.

“We’re excited to be kicking off this laugh-inducing new chapter,” said Ryan Eller, General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. “While continuing to bring in world-class comedians in sold-out shows at The HALL, we’re also expanding our role in the comedy world by giving guests the chance to experience local, up and coming comedians in a far more intimate setting.”

The schedule in the following weeks will feature a wide variety of comedy performers including Rahmein Mostafavi, Jenny Questell, Umar Khan, Ryan Neser, Josh Kuderna, Anthony Oaks, Eddie Morrison, and Mike Quindlen with hosts Pete Bergen and Chris Lawrence. More information about the events and the comedians is available here.

For information about Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, visit Maryland.LiveCasinoHotel.com.

