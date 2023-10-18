October 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 62 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Leadership Maryland Accepting Applications for Next Class The Societal Impact: Digital Yuan and the Changing Face of Chinese Society Daily News Brief | October 18, 2023 Dinner Under the Stars + Ballet + Drag = One Fabulous Night on October 28th Anatomy of a Bitcoin Transaction: Inputs, Outputs, and Scripting
Local News

Leadership Maryland Accepting Applications for Next Class

 Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2024. Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic, and environmental issues.

Applications are open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland applicants will have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, communities, and state. The chosen class will reflect a cross-section of the state by including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, age, and gender.

To be considered for the Class of 2024, application packages must include:

  • Completed application, available online only at www.LeadershipMD.org;
  • Paid non-refundable application fee of $250;
  • Two references;
  • One letter of recommendation;
  • Authorizing official statement from applicant’s supervisor or CEO (unless applicant is self-employed or is their own supervisor);
  • Professional color photo

Completed application packages and registration fees must be received by Leadership Maryland by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2023. Upon acceptance of the application, candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview with members of the Leadership Maryland selection committee. The selected Class of 2024 will be announced in early February 2024.

Before applying, candidates should know they will be able to attend Class of 2024 sessions on the following dates:

  • March 11 (evening reception)
  • April 18 & 19 (Orientation – mandatory)
  • May 9 & 10
  • June 13 & 14
  • July 11 & 12
  • September 12 & 13
  • October 17 & 18
  • November 8
  • December 3 (Graduation)

Full information regarding Leadership Maryland’s application instructions, selection process, tuition, and financial assistance, 2024 program dates and locations, and attendance policy are available at www.LeadershipMD.org. Anyone with questions may contact Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or [email protected].

Business Local News
Previous Article

The Societal Impact: Digital Yuan and the Changing Face of Chinese Society

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Masquerade

Masquerade

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu