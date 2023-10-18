Leadership Maryland Accepting Applications for Next Class

Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2024. Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic, and environmental issues.

Applications are open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland applicants will have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, communities, and state. The chosen class will reflect a cross-section of the state by including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, age, and gender.

To be considered for the Class of 2024, application packages must include:

Completed application, available online only at www.LeadershipMD.org;

Paid non-refundable application fee of $250;

Two references;

One letter of recommendation;

Authorizing official statement from applicant’s supervisor or CEO (unless applicant is self-employed or is their own supervisor);

Professional color photo

Completed application packages and registration fees must be received by Leadership Maryland by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2023. Upon acceptance of the application, candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview with members of the Leadership Maryland selection committee. The selected Class of 2024 will be announced in early February 2024.

Before applying, candidates should know they will be able to attend Class of 2024 sessions on the following dates:

March 11 (evening reception)

April 18 & 19 (Orientation – mandatory)

May 9 & 10

June 13 & 14

July 11 & 12

September 12 & 13

October 17 & 18

November 8

December 3 (Graduation)

Full information regarding Leadership Maryland’s application instructions, selection process, tuition, and financial assistance, 2024 program dates and locations, and attendance policy are available at www.LeadershipMD.org. Anyone with questions may contact Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or [email protected].

