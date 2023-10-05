Jeremiah Was A Bullfrog! Guess Who’s Coming to Rams Head On Stage?

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

AMFM Presents

An Annapolis Christmas

Monday & Tuesday, December 11 & 12

7pm | $50

Sean Sarvis & Marcus D. Wiley

Thursday, January 4

7:30pm | $20

Three Dog Night

Monday & Tuesday, January 22 & 23

7:30pm | $120

Maysa

Saturday, March 2

6pm & 9pm | $49.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

10/05 Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur

10/06 Edwin McCain

10/07 Martin Barre

10/08 Technicolor Motor Home

10/10 Coco Montoya

10/11 Red Clay Strays w. Nolan Taylor

10/13 Jim Messina

10/14 The Crane Wives (All Ages Matinee)

10/14 Four80East

10/15 Nik West

10/18 Enter The Haggis w. Poehemia

10/19 Pablo Cruise

10/20 Paul Reiser

10/21 The Wild Feathers 2. JB Strauss (All Ages Matinee)

10/21 The Secret Sisters

10/22 Choir! Choir! Choir! The Epic George Harrison Sing-Along

10/24 + 25 A Beuna Vista Social Club Celebration

10/27 Firefall

10/28 8 Ohms & Honey Sol (All Ages Matinee)

10/28 Comedian Robert Klein

10/29 Albert Cummings (All Ages Matinee)

10/29 Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks

10/30 Iam Tongi – Winner of American Idol Season 21

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

