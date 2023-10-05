October 5, 2023
Annapolis, US 76 F
Life In The Area

Jeremiah Was A Bullfrog! Guess Who’s Coming to Rams Head On Stage?

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

AMFM Presents 

An Annapolis Christmas 

Monday & Tuesday, December 11 & 12 

7pm | $50 

Sean Sarvis & Marcus D. Wiley 

Thursday, January 4 

7:30pm | $20 

Three Dog Night 

Monday & Tuesday, January 22 & 23

7:30pm | $120

Maysa 

Saturday, March 2

6pm & 9pm | $49.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:     

10/05 Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur 

10/06 Edwin McCain 

10/07 Martin Barre 

10/08 Technicolor Motor Home 

10/10 Coco Montoya 

10/11 Red Clay Strays w. Nolan Taylor 

10/13 Jim Messina 

10/14 The Crane Wives (All Ages Matinee) 

10/14 Four80East 

10/15 Nik West 

10/18 Enter The Haggis w. Poehemia 

10/19 Pablo Cruise 

10/20 Paul Reiser 

10/21 The Wild Feathers 2. JB Strauss (All Ages Matinee) 

10/21 The Secret Sisters 

10/22 Choir! Choir! Choir! The Epic George Harrison Sing-Along 

10/24 + 25 A Beuna Vista Social Club Celebration 

10/27 Firefall 

10/28 8 Ohms & Honey Sol (All Ages Matinee) 

10/28 Comedian Robert Klein 

10/29 Albert Cummings (All Ages Matinee) 

10/29 Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks 

10/30 Iam Tongi – Winner of American Idol Season 21 

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

