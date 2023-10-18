October 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 59 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Attaining the Peak of Influence and Prestige in the World of Bitcoin Two Juveniles Robbed at Gunpoint in Annapolis October is “Annapolis Subaru Loves Pets Month” It’s Official: Atlas Restaurant Group to Take Over Pussers. Will Create Two Restaurants. Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival Rescheduled for October 28th
Local News

It’s Official: Atlas Restaurant Group to Take Over Pussers. Will Create Two Restaurants.

Atlas Restaurant Group, the parent company of The Choptank Annapolis, has announced its partnership with the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel and Hersha Hotels and Resorts. With a vision to expand the hotel’s food and beverage offerings, Atlas Restaurant Group will undertake an extensive multimillion-dollar renovation, transforming the property into two new restaurant concepts and a best-in-class banquet and events space by 2025.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting venture with the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel and Hersha Hotels and Resorts” said Alex Smith, Founder and CEO of Atlas Restaurant Group. “Through this deal, we will transform the hotel into a culinary destination that will not only delight locals but also attract visitors from near and far. With The Choptank restaurant, the addition of the hotel’s two new restaurant concepts, and a best-in-class banquet and events space, Atlas will now operate three waterfront restaurant concepts with unique food and beverage offerings at three different price points, creating a regional waterfront dining and entertainment district for the city of Annapolis.”

Below are renderings of the proposed space.

Nestled in the heart of historic Annapolis and boasting views of the Chesapeake Bay, The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel has long been an iconic landmark in the city. Recognizing the property’s immense potential, Atlas Restaurant Group agreed to lease roughly 37,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space to oversee the hotel’s food and beverage operations and reimagine the dining and banquet spaces.

The multimillion-dollar renovations planned for the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel will completely revitalize its dining areas. The existing restaurant space will be expanded and split into two unique concepts – one of which will include a dockside bar, while the other will have an enclosed rooftop bar overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. The design concept will seamlessly blend the hotel’s timeless charm with modern aesthetics, creating inviting and stylish environments that complement the stunning waterfront setting. Both properties will feature unique live entertainment – a hallmark of all Atlas properties.

Existing restaurant and catering operations employees will have the choice to join the Atlas team, which will collectively employ nearly 400 people from the Annapolis community. The company is committed to ensuring a seamless transition between the two operations.

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival Rescheduled for October 28th

 Next Article

October is “Annapolis Subaru Loves Pets Month”

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Masquerade

Masquerade

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu