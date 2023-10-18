It’s Official: Atlas Restaurant Group to Take Over Pussers. Will Create Two Restaurants.

Atlas Restaurant Group, the parent company of The Choptank Annapolis, has announced its partnership with the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel and Hersha Hotels and Resorts. With a vision to expand the hotel’s food and beverage offerings, Atlas Restaurant Group will undertake an extensive multimillion-dollar renovation, transforming the property into two new restaurant concepts and a best-in-class banquet and events space by 2025.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting venture with the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel and Hersha Hotels and Resorts” said Alex Smith, Founder and CEO of Atlas Restaurant Group. “Through this deal, we will transform the hotel into a culinary destination that will not only delight locals but also attract visitors from near and far. With The Choptank restaurant, the addition of the hotel’s two new restaurant concepts, and a best-in-class banquet and events space, Atlas will now operate three waterfront restaurant concepts with unique food and beverage offerings at three different price points, creating a regional waterfront dining and entertainment district for the city of Annapolis.”

Below are renderings of the proposed space.

Nestled in the heart of historic Annapolis and boasting views of the Chesapeake Bay, The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel has long been an iconic landmark in the city. Recognizing the property’s immense potential, Atlas Restaurant Group agreed to lease roughly 37,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space to oversee the hotel’s food and beverage operations and reimagine the dining and banquet spaces.

The multimillion-dollar renovations planned for the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel will completely revitalize its dining areas. The existing restaurant space will be expanded and split into two unique concepts – one of which will include a dockside bar, while the other will have an enclosed rooftop bar overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. The design concept will seamlessly blend the hotel’s timeless charm with modern aesthetics, creating inviting and stylish environments that complement the stunning waterfront setting. Both properties will feature unique live entertainment – a hallmark of all Atlas properties.

Existing restaurant and catering operations employees will have the choice to join the Atlas team, which will collectively employ nearly 400 people from the Annapolis community. The company is committed to ensuring a seamless transition between the two operations.

