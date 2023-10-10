It’s Baaack! 37th Annual Homestead Gardens Annual Fall Festival



Homestead Gardens Annual Fall Festival is the largest in the area. A fall family tradition for 37 years, Homestead’s “FallFest” is a celebration of everything that is autumn, from the changing foliage, falling leaves, and spiced cider to mums, homemade donuts, and pumpkin patches. FallFest features many attractions, demos, and entertainment for kids of all ages.

The 2023 Fall Festival opens on Saturday, September 30th, and continues every weekend through and including Sunday, October 22nd, at their Davidsonville location.

Weekends September 30th thru October 22nd | 10:00AM to 4:00 PM

One single price will simplify your day and allow you more time to enjoy making memories!

Purchase your $12 admission at the fest, or get it online in advance and walk right in.

Children 2 and under are free; as always, there is plenty of free parking!

Unlimited, All-Day FUN for the whole family…

Live Music

Food Trucks

BBQ

Cider Donuts

Tractor Rides

Tractor Displays

Kids’ Activities

Barnyard Animals

Hay Maze

Pumpkin Patch

Pony Rides

Haunted House

More

